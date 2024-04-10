ENT LIVE Updates: Maidaan Advance Booking Fails To Touch 1Cr Ahead Of Release; Crew Sees Growth On Day 12


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which saw a massive drop in collections at the box office on the second Monday, has seen a growth on second Tuesday.

On the other hand, despite creating immense buzz in the town, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has failed to touch the Rs 1 crores mark in advance booking collections ahead of release.

Check out all the updates here:

Crew Sees Decent Growth On Second Tuesday

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew, which recorded its lowest single day collection at the box office on second Monday, saw a growth of over 22% in the numbers. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew made a collection of Rs 2.14 crores which took the overall collections to Rs 62.14 crores

Topics: #crew #kareena kapoor khan #ajay devgn #maidaan
