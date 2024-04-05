ENT LIVE Updates: Maidaan Rakes In 10L From Advance Booking; Kriti’s Sweet Note For Crew Director Post Success


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, the advance booking for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, which is set to the theatres on Eid this year, has begun and the movie has received a slow response so far.

On the other hand, as Crew continues to win hearts and hold a decent a ground at the box office, Kriti Sanon penned a sweet note for director Rajesh Krishnan expressing her gratitude towards him.

Check out all the updates here:

Kriti Sanon Pens A Sweet Note For Crew Director Post Film's Success

As Crew continues to win hearts of the audience, Kriti Sanon is overwhelmed with the love coming her way. And now she has expressed her gratitude towards director Rajesh Krishnan and penned sweet note stating, "From 1 Captain to Another, Thank you for making us laugh while we made you lose hair. @rajoosworld this flight wasn’t easy, but was definitely the most fun and memorable one! To many more!! Hope you’re smiling and holidaying somewhere (other than Al Burj). Lots of love always, Divya Rana from Haryana! #Crew"

Maidaan Gets A Slow Response In Advance Booking

It is just five days left for the release of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and given the substantial buzz around the movie, the makers have finally started the advance booking and it has received an average response so far. According to a report published in Sacnilk, over 5200 tickets have been sold and the movie has raked in Rs 10.23 lakhs from the advance booking so far.

