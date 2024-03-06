ENT Highlights: Pulkit & Kriti’s Wedding Invite Goes Viral; Diljit Shares Unseen Pics From Ambani Bash

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you. Advertisement To begin with, as there are reports about Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Sanon tying the knot on March 13, the couple's wedding invite is going viral on social media and leaving fans in awe. Advertisement On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh, who had given a phenomenal performance during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, took to social media and shared an amusing video sharing unseen glimpse from the event. Check out all the updates here: Animal Helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga Goes Bald At Tirupati In 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga achieved a significant success with Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film grossed over Rs 900 crore globally, marking a career pinnacle for both the actor and the director. Recently, Sandeep was sighted at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, engaging in prayers. Observant fans noted his shaven head, presumably as part of a religious offering. Adorned in a blue kurta paired with a pink scarf, Sandeep graciously posed for photographs with admirers. When queried about his forthcoming project, he mentioned Spirit, starring Prabhas. This International Women's Day get ready for a soulful melody 'Dheeme Dheme' from Kiran Rao's Laapaata Ladies! Here's a BTS glimpse! Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions 'Laapataa Ladies' has been released on the big screens and is collecting heaps of praises and amazing reviews from all across. From its interesting story to its laughter element to the amazing direction of Kiran Rao, the film is well-studded with a lot of entertaining elements. While the film celebrates the laughter with its story, it also possesses a theme of Women empowerment at the forefront and to mark the same, the makers are all set to celebrate this International Women's Day with a new heart-touching melody, 'Dheeme Dheme' all set to release on 8th March. The makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' are arriving with an endearing song, 'Dheeme Dheme' as an ode to the Women on this International Women's Day. Giving a short glimpse of the song, the makers shared a BTS video of the song from the recording studio where Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao along with singer Shreya Ghoshal and music composer Ram Sampath can be seen recording the song. The makers took to their social media and shared a BTS video and jotted down the caption Guess which actor is the common cast to upcoming films such as Vedaa, Stree 2 and Section 84? Known for his versatile filmography , he is loved for his performance and depictions of the roles of in series like Pataal Lok, Stree, Dream Girl Franchise and more. He picks up a new character every time and with all the pressure of that character, he has never disappointed us with his performance on screen. The actor has given us some memorable characters which included both comic and grey shaded characters making him among the versatile actors. So keeping our wild guess aside, the actor is none other than Abhishek Banerjee whom we have last seen playing an antagonist in Apurva. Now he is ready to come up with the three highly upcoming anticipated films namely Vedaa, Stree 2 and Section 84 and it's quite a known fact that his presence promises to elevate the projects to new heights. Each shade of Abhishek's characters have always won hearts and most of the time his presence has also been the crucial role of any film. Abhishek's notable and the most celebrated Character Jaana has been a milestone in Indian Cinema which was introduced by Director Amar Kaushik in Stree in 2018. With his portrayal of Jaana, he has not only captured the hearts but also seamlessly connected multiple audiences, adding depth to each narrative. The character earned him widespread acclaim for his comedic timing and endearing performance. But in 2022, surprisingly Amar Kaushik added the character of Jaana in Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan. The cameo of Abhishek has not only delighted the audience but also hinted about a cinematic universe. Now the anticipation is slowly reaching heights as Jaana will be again coming in Stree 2. The portrayal of this iconic role promises not only to continue the legacy of the character but may also deepen the connection between Stree, Bhediya, and potentially other films within this shared universe. Abhishek Banerjee will be starring in Vedaa as well alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. He is all set to explore the complexities of a grey character, promising audiences a captivating portrayal that challenges perceptions. Earlier also he was known for doing grey shaded characters but in Vedaa, the audiences are eagerly waiting for his intense versatility and curious about how he is going to portray this new grey shade. Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen next with Amitabh Bacchan in Section 84 which will be a court room drama. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies received heaps of praises from Women and Child Development Minister of MP, Nirmala Bhuria! Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies had released on the big screens last Friday. The film has met with the positive word of mouth from the audiences and it has glued them with the unlimited laughter quotient. While the film has comedy and entertainment factor attached, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation's women and this Kiran Rao directed film is winning hearts everywhere. Recently, Women and Child Development minister of Madhya Pradesh, Nirmala Bhuria watched the film 'Laapataa Ladies' with the volunteers of Courtyard shelter in Bhopal. Sharing the glimpse from the show, Women and Child Development department of Madhya Pradesh took to their social media and wrote - "महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री सुश्री @NirmalaBhuria ने आज आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, महिला एवं बाल विकास के अधिकारियों और महिला कर्मचारियों के साथ भोपाल स्थित सिनेमा घर में लापता लेडीज फिल्म देखकर उन्हें महिला सशक्तिकरण का संदेश दिया। #IWD2024 #LapataLadies #JansamparkMP" 'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours! In the world of Bollywood, anticipation and excitement are essential ingredients for any successful film release. Recently, the makers of 'Crew', highly anticipated movie has stirred up a frenzy with the release of their teaser, which sent shockwaves across social media platforms. Within a mere 24 hours, the teaser skyrocketed to the number one trending spot on YouTube, leaving audiences clamoring for more. Building upon this wave of excitement, the creators of 'Crew' unveiled the biggest track of the year, a musical masterpiece, 'Naina'. Featuring a star-studded cast, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah, 'Naina' promised to deliver an unforgettable auditory experience. And it did not disappoint the audiences. With its infectious beats and powerful performances, 'Naina' quickly became the talk of the town, dominating conversations across the internet. Within just 24 hours of its release, the track amassed an astounding 35 million plus views, solidifying its status as the most watched song of the day. As the buzz surrounding 'Crew' continues to build, anticipation for its big-screen debut on March 29th, 2024, is at an all-time high. Directed by the visionary Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other.