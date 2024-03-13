ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 65Cr On First Tuesday; Pulkit & Kriti To Have A Punjabi Wedding

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you. Advertisement To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which saw a massive drop on its first Monday, has been maintaining a steady hold at the box officer and managed to cross Rs 65 crores on its first Tuesday Advertisement On the other hand, as Pulkit Kharbanda and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot this week will reportedly be tying the knot as per Punjabi rituals in Manesar Check out all the updates here: Mohena Kumari Announces Her Second Pregnancy With An Adorable Video Actress Mohena Kumari took social media by a storm as she shared a beautiful video by announcing her second pregnancy. The video featured Mohena grooving to the song 'Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna'. In the caption, she wrote, "I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world , hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child these words made more sense to me. Ayaansh coming into our life has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy". Surbhi Chandna Shares Colourful Glimpses Of Her Haldi Ceremony Surbhi Chandna, who married beau Karan Sharma early this month, has now shared a beautiful and colourful glimpses of her haldi ceremony and it is all about love, laughter and dance. Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Emotions While Signing Jigra Post Raha's Birth In her recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up about the emotions she was experiencing when she signed Jigra shortly after the birth of her daughter, Raha and told Forbes, "At the time I signed Jigra, it was just after I had given birth, a couple of months, like 4 months, so I was feeling very protective. Something about me was feeling… like I was just in Tiger’s mode wanting to protect my cub. So Jigra is all about protecting your loved ones" Arun Govil Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Rama In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trilogy As there are reports about Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana triology, Arun Govil reacted to the same and told Bollywood Spy, Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. (Only time will tell if it happens or not. I can't tell you anything in advance about anyone). But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor" Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's Wedding Festivites To Begin From Today Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who are set to tie the knot this week, will be marrying as per Punjabi rituals and will be taking their nuptial vows in Manesar. "The wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and it will be followed by a festivities and wedding in Manesar. The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair high on music, dance, food and masti," a source told Hindustan Times