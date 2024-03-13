ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Crosses 65Cr On First Tuesday; Pulkit & Kriti To Have A Punjabi Wedding

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you. To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which saw a massive drop on its first Monday, has been maintaining a steady hold at the box officer and managed to cross Rs 65 crores on its first Tuesday On the other hand, as Pulkit Kharbanda and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot this week will reportedly be tying the knot as per Punjabi rituals in Manesar Check out all the updates here:
Mohena Kumari Announces Her Second Pregnancy With An Adorable Video
Surbhi Chandna Shares Colourful Glimpses Of Her Haldi Ceremony
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Emotions While Signing Jigra Post Raha's Birth
Arun Govil Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Rama In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trilogy
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's Wedding Festivites To Begin From Today
