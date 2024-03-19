ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees 75% Dip In Collections On 2nd Monday, Rakul On How Life Changed Post Marriage


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which witnessed an impressive second weekend and crossed Rs 100 crores mark, has now seen a massive dip in collections on the second Monday

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh, who tied the knot with beau Jackky Bhagnani a month ago, has opened up about how life has changed post marriage.

Check out all the updates here:

Randeep Hooda's Transformation For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Leaves Everyon Shocked

Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, took social media by a storm as he shared his pic of transformation for the role. The actor had reportedly lost 30 kgs for the role and looked unrecognisable in the pic

Shaitaan Sees A Massive Dip On Second Monday

After an impressive second weekend at the box office, Shaitaan witnessed a dip of over 75% in the collections on second Monday. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 2.41 crores yesterday (day 11) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 105.46 crores

