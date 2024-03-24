ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Holds Steady Ground During 3rd Weekend, Vijay Opens Up About Dating Tamannaah


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

Advertisement

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which saw a dip in collections during the second week, has been going steady during the third weekend and has managed to cross Rs 120 crores mark on day 16 of release.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Vijay Varma got candid about dating Tamannaah Bhatia and revealed that it happened soon after wrapping Lust Stories 2.

Check out all the updates here:

1711253111

Shaitaan Crosses 120Cr During Third Weekend

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which saw a slight dip in numbers during the second week, saw a decent jump of over 82% during the third weekend. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 4.3 crores on day 16 (third Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 120.95 crores

MOREAJAY DEVGNNEWS
Topics: #ajay devgn #shaitaan #vijay varma #tamannaah bhatia
View More on Filmibeat

Advertisement