ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees Impressive Growth On Day 2; Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and is doing wonders at the box office. After witnessing a decent start, Shaitaan saw a good growth of over 20% on day 2 of release.

On the other hand, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková has won the title Miss World 2024 after beating 115 contestants from across the world

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková Crowned As Miss World 2024

After beating around 115 contestants from across the world, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková has managed to clinch the Miss World 2024 title while Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon was announced as the first runner up of the beauty pageant. Meanwhile, Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022, made it to the top 8.

Ajay Devgn Starrer Shaitaan Maintains A Strong Hold On Day 2

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which opened to rave reviews from the audience, became the second highest opener of the year. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan saw a growth of 23% in collections and minted Rs 18.75 crores and took the overall collections to Rs 33.5 crores

