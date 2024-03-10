ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees Impressive Growth On Day 2; Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you. To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and is doing wonders at the box office. After witnessing a decent start, Shaitaan saw a good growth of over 20% on day 2 of release. On the other hand, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková has won the title Miss World 2024 after beating 115 contestants from across the world Check out all the updates here:
Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková Crowned As Miss World 2024
Ajay Devgn Starrer Shaitaan Maintains A Strong Hold On Day 2
