ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees Over 60% Drop On 1st Monday; Pulkit’s House Lights Up Ahead Of His Wedding

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you. To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which witnessed an impressive opening weekend, saw a drop of over 60% in collections on the first Monday and failed to cross Rs 10 crores in the single day collection. On the other hand, as Pulkit Kharbanda and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot on March 13, the groom to be's house lights up ahead of his D-Day. Check out all the updates here: Yami Gautam Pens A Love Note For Aditya Dhar On His Birthday On producer Aditya Dhar's birthday, Yami Gautam shared a happy picture with her main man and penned a love note for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my ☀️🌝 🌏🌟❤️. Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you & the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do & what you are. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Aditya". Salman Khan Collaborates With Director A.R. Murugadoss & Producer Sajid Nadiadwala For His Next Salman Khan always has teamed up with director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for an exciting film which will be releasing on Eid next year. Sharing the news, Salman wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025". Pulkit Samrat's House Lights Up To Welcome Dulhaniya Kriti Kharbanda As Pulkit Samrat is set to marry ladylove Kriti Kharbanda in a grand wedding in Delhi on March 13, his house was seen decorated with lights beautifully ahead of the D-Day Shaitaan Struggles To Make 10 Cr On Day 4, Sees Significant Dip Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which saw an impressive growth during the opening weekend, saw a massive dip of 65% in collections on first Monday. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 7 crores on day 4 which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 61 crores