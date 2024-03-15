ENT LIVE Updates: Sidharth’s Yodha Hits Theatres Today; Alia Turns 31; Pulkit-Kriti To Tie The Knot Today

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

Advertisement

To begin with, after creating immense buzz in the town, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha will be hitting the screens today.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most sought after actresses in the country, is celebrating her 31st birthday today.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who are dating each other for a while, are set to tie the knot today.

Check out all the updates here: