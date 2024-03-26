ENT LIVE Updates: Taapsee-Mathias Celebrate Holi Together Amid Wedding Reports; BMCM Trailer To Be Out Today


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

Advertisement

To begin with, as the entire country was taken over by the festive spirit of Holi, Taapsee Pannu's colourful pic from the celebrations with Mathias Boe has surfaced only amid reports of their intimate wedding.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the much awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release today.

Check out all the updates here:

1711425952

Taapsee Pannu's First Pic With Mathias Boe Surfaces From Holi Celebrations Amid Wedding Reports

As there are reports about Taapsee Pannu tying the knot with beau Mathias Boe in an intimate wedding, a picture from the couple's holi celebrations has surfaced online wherein fans can't miss out the red colour on Taapsee's forehead which was giving an impression of sindoor

MORETAAPSEE PANNUNEWS
Topics: #taapsee pannu #bade miyan chote miyan
View More on Filmibeat

Advertisement