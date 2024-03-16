ENT Updates Live: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Give Birth In Bengaluru; Big B About His Hospitalization

Photo Credit: Entertainment Updates Live: Bollywood is a place full of glamour, dreams, and enticing news that commands your attention irrespective of language and culture. The daily dose of entertainment is updated here for you to keep up with the happenings in the tinsel town of Bollywood and the major pan-India happenings across the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. From the latest movie announcements to rumoured titles, celebrity sightings, and new gossip, this is the place to fill you up on the go. Advertisement Amitabh Bachchan Denies Hospitalization; Says... The legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is continuing to compete with the young generation actors was said to have been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on March 15, where he underwent an angioplasty. Although there is nothing to worry about, concerns are heightened given the age factor. But, in his typical and quirky style, Big B squashed the news as baseless and said 'Fake News.' The veteran along with his son, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium where they watched the final match (ISPL). Deepika Padukone To Deliver Baby In Bengaluru? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made it official just before they landed in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo was seen receiving so much love along with best wishes on their beautiful journey of pregnancy. Latest reports suggest that Deepika might deliver her first child in her hometown Bengaluru. Currently, in her first trimester, Deepika already landed in Bengaluru and is completely at rest.