Entertainment LIVE Blog: BB13 Stars Attend Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony; Do Aur Do Pyaar Beats LSD 2 On Tuesday

BB13 Stars Attend Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony; Do Aur Do Pyaar Beats LSD 2 On Tuesday


It's just the mid-week and the showbiz world is already abuzz with new exciting updates. As we enjoy our morning cup of chai/coffee and get ready for the day, let's catch up on the latest thrilling updates, juicy gossips, box office report cards and more...

To begin with, Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan had their Sangeet ceremony last night and it was a mini Bigg Boss 13 reunion. From Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh among others attended the celebrations.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz & Sendhil Ramaurthy's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar continued to thrash Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Tuesday. Both the films released in cinemas on April 19.

Check out all the live updates below:

Entertainment Live News: Vicky Kaushal's Look As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj In Chhava Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal's first look from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Chhava' recently got leaked. The fans are totally gushing over the actor's viral look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In the leaked viral pics, Vicky is seen with a long beard, moustache, and long hair tied up in a bun.

Entertainment LIVE: Pushpa 2 First Single Promo To Be Dropped Today

After treating the fans with Pushpa 2 teaser, the makers are all set to treat the Allu Arjun fans with it's first song promo. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule's first single titled 'Pushpa Pushpa' lyrical promo to be dropped today (Wednesday, April 24) at 4:05 pm

Do Aur Do Pyaar Stays Way Ahead Of LSD 2 On Tuesday

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz & Sendhil Ramamurthy's Do Aur Do Pyaar continues to beat Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 at the box office. On day 5 (Tuesday), Vidya-Pratik's rom-com raked in around Rs 26 lakhs, while LSD 2 collected Rs 8 lakhs only.

Entertainment LIVE Update: Bigg Boss 13 Stars Attend Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan's Sangeet Ceremony

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan hosted a starry Sangeet ceremony last night and it felt like a mini Bigg Boss 13 reunion. Arti's co-contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, and Hindustani Bhau put their best fashion foot forward and attended the fun-filled bash.

