Entertainment LIVE Blog: BB13 Stars Attend Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony; Do Aur Do Pyaar Beats LSD 2 On Tuesday

Entertainment LIVE Blog: It's just the mid-week and the showbiz world is already abuzz with new exciting updates. Don't worry... Filmibeat is here to take care of your daily dose of entertainment so that you don't miss out on what's happening in the tinseltown. As we enjoy our morning cup of chai/coffee and get ready for the day, let's catch up on the latest thrilling updates, juicy gossips, box office report cards and more...

To begin with, Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan had their Sangeet ceremony last night and it was a mini Bigg Boss 13 reunion. From Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh among others attended the celebrations.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz & Sendhil Ramaurthy's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar continued to thrash Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Tuesday. Both the films released in cinemas on April 19.

Check out all the live updates below:

Entertainment Live News: Vicky Kaushal's Look As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj In Chhava Goes Viral Vicky Kaushal's first look from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Chhava' recently got leaked. The fans are totally gushing over the actor's viral look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In the leaked viral pics, Vicky is seen with a long beard, moustache, and long hair tied up in a bun.

Entertainment LIVE: Pushpa 2 First Single Promo To Be Dropped Today