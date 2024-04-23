Entertainment LIVE Blog: Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 Fail 1st Monday Test; Arushi Sharma Drops Wedding Pics

Entertainment Live Blog: It's the Tuesday morning and the entertainment world is already buzzing with new exciting updates. As you enjoy your cup of morning chai and get ready for the day, Filmibeat brings you latest updates from the showbiz world. From box office report cards to juicy gossips, thrilling deets and what not! You won't be missing out on anything that's happening in the tinseltown... We've got you covered! To begin with, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R Kapoor's much-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 failed its 1st Monday test miserably. Both the films witnessed major drop in box office numbers on day 3. On the other hand, Arushi Sharma, who won hearts with her performance in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal (2020), has dropped stunning pictures from her fairytale-like wedding with beau Vaibhav Vishant. Check out all the live updates below: Entertainment LIVE: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant To Tie The Knot In A Multi-Crore Property In London After the 3-day pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant to tie the knot in July. As per reports, one of the wedding functions will be held at the Stroke Park estate in the UK. The heritage property reportedly costs Rs 529 CRORES! While the information about the theme of the function that is being hosted in Stroka Park has been kept under wraps as of now, it is bein speculated to be a cocktail or sangeet night. Entertainment LIVE Update: Govinda Skips Arti Sing's Haldi Ceremony Krushna Abhishek's sister-actor Arti Singh is set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25. The bride-to-be recently shared some stunning pics and videos from her vibrant Haldi ceremony. While Arti's close friends and TV celebs attended the celebration, her 'mama' Govinda gave it a miss. Entertainment LIVE News: Amitabh Bachchan Buys New Property In Alibaug For THIS Whopping Amount Amitabh Bachchan has recently purchased a 10,000 sq ft land in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The actor has paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 crores for the property. As per reports, it was registered last week and the transaction was completed with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers One Gun Used In Salman Khan House Firing Incident The Mumbai crime branch officials have recovered one gun and some cartridges used in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence from Tapi river in Surat. As per ANI, the search for the other gun is still underway. Reportedly, two guns were involved in the firing case.