Entertainment Live Blog: LOC Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi In Salman Khan Firing Case; Ruslaan Sees Low Opening

It's the weekend morning and the showbiz world is alredy abuzz with new exciting updates.

To begin with, a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bihsnoi in conenction with the Salman Khan house firing case that took place outside Galaxy Apartments on April 11, 2024.

On the other hand, Aayush Sharma's latest actioner, Ruslaan opens on a dull note at the box office. The actioner, directed by Karan Butani, hit cinemas on April 26.

