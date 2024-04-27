Entertainment Live Blog: LOC Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi In Salman Khan Firing Case; Ruslaan Sees Low Opening


Entertainment LIVE Blog: It's the weekend morning and the showbiz world is alredy abuzz with new exciting updates. Sit back and relax as Filmibeat is here to take care of your daily dose of Entertainment. From latest hot gossips to box office reports cards, thrilling movie updates and what not... we bring you all the the fresh deets from the Entertainment world so that you don't miss out on what's happening in the tinseltown.

Advertisement

To begin with, a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bihsnoi in conenction with the Salman Khan house firing case that took place outside Galaxy Apartments on April 11, 2024.

Ruslaan Twitter X Review: Netizens Reveal What’s Good What’s Bad In This Aayush Sharma’s Action Entertainer

On the other hand, Aayush Sharma's latest actioner, Ruslaan opens on a dull note at the box office. The actioner, directed by Karan Butani, hit cinemas on April 26.

Advertisement

Check out all the live updates below:

1714184068

Entertainment LIVE: Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan Scores Low On Day 1

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, had promoted his latest release, Ruslaan, extensively. Directed by Karan Butani, the actioner had an underwhelming opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 60 lakhs (early estimates) on day 1 (Friday, April 26).

1714183711

Entertainment LIVE Update: Lookout Notice Issued Against Gangster Lawrence Bihsnoi's Brother Anmol In Salman Khan House Firing Case

There is a new development in the Salman Khan house firing case. A lookout circular (LOC) has been filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments on April 14. The Mumbai Crime branch sent a letter to the Home Ministry requesting a lookout circular. Previously, Anmol had claimed responsibility for the shooting incident outside Khan's residence.

More From FilmiBeat
Topics: #ruslaan #aayush sharma #salman khan
View More on Filmibeat

Advertisement