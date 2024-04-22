Entertainment Live Blog: Pankaj Tripathi Sister's Health Update; Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 See Growth On Weekend

Entertainment LIVE Blog: And it's the Morning morning again! The day has barely started and the entertainment world is already buzzing with thrilling updates... Don't worry, we have got you covered. As you enjoy a hot and pleasant chai whille getting ready for the new week, Filmibeat brings you latest gossips, box office report cards, exciting deets from the showbiz world and what not!

To begin with, Pankaj Tripathi is reportedly trying to move her sister Sarita Tiwari to a Kolkata hospital for further treatment post the fatal accident on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. While Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari passed away upon reaching the hospital, the actor's sister was in a critical condition.

On the other hand, Vidya BalanPratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Bannerjee-Ektaa R. Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 witnessed growth in box office numbers during the weekend after a dull opening.

Check out all the live updates below:

Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 Witness Significant Growth During 1st Weekend Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R. Kapoor's much-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had a decent growth in box office number during its 1st weekend. While Do Aur Do Pyaar collected Rs 2.65 cr (early estimates) in its 1st weekend, LSD 2 minted around 72 lakhs in 3 days.

Pankaj Tripathi's Sister To Be Moved To Kolkata Hospital Post Accident