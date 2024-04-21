Entertainment LIVE: Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIES In Accident, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Thrives On BO

Entertainment LIVE: The most shocking news of the day has been about Pankaj Tripathi's family. The actor's sister and brother-in-law met a fatal accident on Saturday evening. While the couple were traveling to West Bengal from Gopalganj, Bihar, they met an accident at Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. After Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari lost the control of his car, they collided with the divider. Rakesh and his wife Sarita was immediately rused to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad. Rakesh was declared dead after he was brough to the hospital, while, Sarita was claimed to be in critical condition. Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 continues to thrive at Box Office. Vidya Balan stareer Do Aur Do Pyaar minted 0.5 crore on it's first day. It is yet to be reported how much the movie will make on second day. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 made 15 lakh on first day. The weekedn is still there, therefore, it remains to be seen whether their collection amount will gear up or not. Entertainment UPDATE: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 did not witness a very good collection on it's premiere day. Grossing only 15 lakh on Day 1, Ekta Kapoor produced movie further saw a dip on Day 2. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 raked on 12 lakh on Day 2, making a total of 0.27 crore. The movie features Mouni Roy, Anu Malik and Tussar Kapoor in the cameo role. Directed by Dibankar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 also features Nimrit Ahluwalia, Uorfi Javed, Bonita Rajpurohit, and others Entertainment LIVE Update: Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 2 Box Office Collection Do Aur Do Pyaar, released on Friday April 19, saw a hike in box office collection on weekend. After managing to have grossed 55 lakhs, Do Aur Do Pyaar's box office collection on Day 2 is estimated to be 85 lkahs. This makes a net total of 1.40 crores of gross income. Entertainment UPDATE: Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIES & Sister Critical On Saturday, April 20, 2024, actor Pankaj Tripathi brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari and sister Sarita Tiwari met a fatal road accident. The couple were immediately rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad. Rakesh was declared dead after he was brought to th hospital but thankfully Sarita managed to get past the critical condition. She faced leg fracture and now is declared by doctors to be out of danger. Tripathi and his family is yet to address the matter