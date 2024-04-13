Entertainment Live Updates: BMCM Beats Maidaan On Day 2; 12th Fail Completes 25 Weeks In Theatres


Entertainment News Live Updates: As we welcome a new Saturday (April 13) morning in April, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting and interesting updates.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Eid, two big-budget Bollywood films, Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan released earlier this week. On the second day, BMCM succeeded in beating Maidaan once again at the box office. Also, both the films witnessed a dip in collections after the Eid holiday.

Advertisement

Even though it's been several months since the release of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna, who portrayed the lead role, continues to receive acclaim for her performance. Recently, the actress shared her thoughts on facing judgment, deeming it a common occurrence and emphasizing the importance of having a thick skin in such situations.

Check buzzing updates from showbiz here:

1712986708

Vikrant Massey Thanks Fans as '12th Fail' Marks 25 Weeks in Theaters

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has emerged as one of the most adored films of 2023, garnering continued affection and acclaim from audiences. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the film not only triumphed at the box office but also made a significant impact on OTT platforms. Having made waves in India since its release, 12th Fail has now reached another milestone by completing its 25-week run in theaters, marking a silver jubilee achievement. Breaking records, it becomes the first film in 23 years to achieve this feat. Actor Vikrant Massey expressed his gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging the audience's role in making this achievement possible, saying, "Thank you, audiences, for bringing our dream to life. YOU are truly responsible for this success. Much love."

1712984876

BMCM Vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2

Despite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's vigorous promotion of their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the outcome hasn't met their expectations. However, it still beat Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on the second day at the box office. Sadly, both films witnessed a big dip. Following its impressive opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crore in India, the earnings of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dipped to just Rs 7 crore on its second day. Following a slow start on Thursday, Maidaan earned just Rs 2.75 crore on Friday. This brought its total nett collections to Rs 9.85 crore.

MOREBADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYANNEWS
Topics: #bade miyan chote miyan #maidaan #tiger shroff #akshay kumar
View More on Filmibeat

Advertisement