EXCLUSIVE! After Yimmy Yimmy Success, Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Busy With New Projects- Details Inside

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez is a fan favourite, attracting the audience with her talent and charisma. Her recent song- Yimmy Yimmy has become a nationwide trend, with people all over the country copying Jacqueline's dance moves. As fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects- Fateh and Welcome to the Jungle, a source spoke about Jacqueline's busy schedule and other work.

A source revealed that Jacqueline has been working non-stop and has had a packed schedule since the last few weeks- "Jacqueline has taken on multiple projects. With the success of her recent song- Yimmy Yimmy, and upcoming movies Fateh and Welcome to the Jungle, Jacqueline has been working non-stop! Moreover, she has an exciting new project that fans should really look forward to."

