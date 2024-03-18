EXCLUSIVE! GenZ Singer Ridi Oswal Reveals AR Rahman, Beyonce Influenced Her Musical Style

Indie pop singer-songwriter Ridi Oswal knows how to strike a chord with the audience with her music. Be it Merry Go Round or Happier, she has impressed her fans with her talent and singing skills.

As her latest single Guilty Feet received an amazing response, the 19-year-old interacted with Filmibeat and spilled the beans on the creative process behind the song, her inspiration and a lot more.

1. Could you take us through the creative process behind "Guilty Feet"?

Creating "Guilty Feet" felt like pouring my heart into a song that screams freedom and self-love. It's all about breaking free from those age-old societal expectations, especially the ones that try to dictate how women should feel, behave, or express themselves. This track is my shoutout to everyone who's ever felt boxed in by norms or judged for just being themselves. The journey of making "Guilty Feet" was a dive into my own experiences with these constraints and a way to say it's okay to be you. It's for all the women who've been told they're too much or not enough. Here's to dancing on our own terms and owning our stories with pride.

2. Your music is often characterized by its fusion of global and desi elements. Could you elaborate on how your cultural heritage shapes your musical expression?

My music's unique blend of global and desi elements is a reflection of my cultural heritage, deeply rooted in the rich traditions of India yet influenced by the diverse sounds of the world. This fusion is not just an artistic choice; it's a representation of my identity. Growing up with a soundtrack that spanned classical Indian music to international pop hits has shaped my musical expression. It's about bridging worlds, creating a sound that's both familiar and novel. My goal is to create music that transcends boundaries, inviting listeners from all backgrounds to experience the universal language of music through a new lens.

3. In approaching songwriting, do you employ any particular rituals or routines to foster a creative mindset?

Songwriting, for me, is an intimate process that often begins with a moment of inspiration. I don't adhere to strict rituals, but I find that solitude, nature, and spontaneous melody recordings often spark creativity. I think, my approach is more fluid, whether that's through a sudden lyric idea or a melody that comes as an inspiration from my surroundings. I keep my phone or a notebook handy to capture these fleeting moments, ensuring no spark of inspiration is lost. This organic method helps me create music that's authentic, reflective of my thoughts, and resonant with my audience's experiences.

4. What message do you hope listeners will glean from "Guilty Feet" upon listening to it?

With "Guilty Feet," I hope to inspire listeners to embrace a deep desire to challenge the shadows cast by societal norms over our true selves, especially the myriad ways women are told to conform-from how we should look and behave to suppressing our desires and voices. This song is a vibrant anthem of defiance and self-celebration, urging women to break free from the chains of expectations. It's about shining a light on the parts of us that the world often asks us to hide, whether standing up against bullying, embracing our bodies, or simply living out loud. Through its melody, lyrics, and visuals, "Guilty Feet" champions the message: be unapologetically you.

5. To what extent do visual aesthetics factor into your artistic vision?

I think visual aesthetics play a massive role in any artistic expression, let alone my own. They serve as an extension of the music itself. Each visual element, from music videos to album covers, is carefully curated to complement the song's narrative and emotional tone. I believe that a well-crafted visual can enhance the listening experience, creating a more immersive and engaging connection with the audience. With good conceptual design, it becomes easier to connect people to stories that capture the essence of my music, bridging the gap between sound and sight and inviting listeners into the world I've created.

6. Are there specific artists or musicians who have left a significant impact on your style and sonic identity?

Artists like A.R. Rahman, with his innovative fusion of Eastern and Western music, and Beyoncé's emotive storytelling and powerful performances have significantly influenced my musical style and identity. Their ability to push creative boundaries while staying true to their roots has inspired me to explore my own sound. These artists have shown me the importance of authenticity and the impact of music that speaks from the heart. But honestly its hard picking specific artists, I believe influences for me reign from everywhere and anywhere, even just a song playing on the radio that I don't know the name of, I could be inspired by that and not even be fully aware that I leaning on inspections from that. So, for any artist I believe, you can't pinpoint a specific artist and person who truly impacts you, it's an ongoing thing that will never stop and is honestly not something you can control.

7. What can your audience & our readers expect next from you?

Looking forward, I'm excited to keep exploring music, trying out new sounds and stories. Right now, I'm working on fresh songs that mix Western and Eastern styles, aiming to stretch my creativity. I'll also team up with artists from different music genres soon, which should bring exciting new perspectives to my work. My aim is to stay close to my fans by telling stories they can relate to, with cool new sounds every time.

Now, about my next release: my latest single, "Love Me Until You Lose Me," drops on March 1st. It's not just a song; it's a deep dive into human feelings. I've crafted a story that speaks to everyone. Learning to let go and walking away from situation is an important skill to have, and something I honestly lack, and that's what the song encompasses. The idea that if someone does understand your value, sometimes the best thing you can do is walk away, and allow them to have time to truly understand your worth, cause at the end of the day, we're all kings and queens in our own light.

8. How does it feel to be a 'Trending Artist' in India at the moment?