BREAKING NEWS: Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence In Mumbai; Investigation Underway

The Sunday morning has started on a shocking note from Bollywood as gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai this morning. According to media reports, around five rounds were fired by unidentified assailants at around 5 am on Sunday (March 14). The news has spread like wildfire raising concerns among Salman's massive fan following. It is reported that the investigation in the matter is underway and the security outside Salman's residence has been beefed up

Advertisement

The media reports suggested that two unidentified bike-borne assailants had fired outside Galaxy Apartment. Reportedly, Salman Khan was at home at the time of the incident. As of now, the Bndra police are in process of filing a First Information Report and the cops have begun the investigation in the matter. The investigation team stated that the unknown assailants were wearing helments as per the CCTV footage and the Mumbai police is trying to track down them.

Advertisement