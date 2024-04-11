First Copy Teaser: Munawar Faruqui Makes Acting Debut With His First Web-Series; Fans Declare It 'SuperHit'

First Copy Teaser Out: Munawar Faruqui's debut in web series is trending on social media. Bigg Boss Season 17 winner bagged attention on Eid 2024 as he released the teaser of First Copy'. One minute forty-three second teaser will make you longing for the series as it has all the drama in it. Even though the release date of the upcoming show has not been unveiled, fans believe that the web series will be a super hit. Many congratulated Munawar for releasing the teaser on the ocassion of Eid while others continued to appreciate the storyline.

As Munawar uploaded the teaser video, a fan commented, "Aagaz aisa hai to soch lo dosto anjam kesa hoga." One claimed, "I knew i always knew you will nail role like this." Another excited fan wrote, "Bhai first copy se bhi best hai 👀💥 bahut excited hun."

