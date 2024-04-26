Freddy Daruwala To Rishabh Sawhney: 5 Actors Who Played A Villain In Their Debut Film And Left Everyone In Awe

Bollywood is known for its romance and action, and what good a story is without a strong villain? And if that villain has looks to die for, it just makes it all the more exciting to hate them but also love them. Making debut as an antagonist is not everyone's cup of tea, but here are 5 such actors who made their film debuts as a villain but charmed their way into the audience's heart with their acting skills as well as their good looks.

Freddy Daruwala

While Freddy played a terrorist in Akshay Kumar's Holiday, it was tough to hate him because of the charm he exuded on screen. The thrilling face off he had with Akshay left the audience on the edge-of-the-seat and since then, he has never disappointed.

Emraan Hashmi

Before he became the poster boy of tragic romances, Emraan actually started his acting stint with a grey shade character of Raghu in Footpath. The actor played a fearful gangster in the film and over the years, he made a niché for himself in crime thrillers, a feat unique to him.

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir appeared as the villain soliciting sex trafficking opposite Rani Mukerji in Mardaani. While the audience hated his character, his innocent look made them fall in love with him. Since then, he has only solidified that place in their hearts with his impressive performances.

Vidyut Jammwal

The action hero Vidyut made a smashing entry in Bollywood as the menacing villain opposite John Abraham in Force, and his ripped physique and action skills sweeped the audience off their feet. The actor redefined the action genre and today stands as one of the most talented action stars in the industry.

Rishabh Sawhney

Playing the antagonist opposite the heartthrob of the nation, Hrithik Roshan couldn't have been easy, but Rishabh proved his mettle as he stood tall opposite the Greek God in Fighter. His good looks and appeal on screen made him irresistible, and his off screen persona which is completely opposite to his character, just makes the audience love him even more.