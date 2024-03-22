From Diljit Dosanjh’s Charm To Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glamour,Crew's 'Choli Ke Peeche' Is A Perfect Holi Anthem

Slated for release on March 29th, 2024. Crew's latest song, "Choli Ke Peeche Kya," stands out as a blend of classic nostalgia and modern charm. Music composers Akshay & IP have given a twist to Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik's Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Elevating the beloved 90s hit with Diljit Dosanjh's lyrical creativity and Kareena Kapoor Khan's stunning presence, this track is quickly becoming this season's anthem.

1. Diljit Dosanjh's Charm: Diljit Dosanjh transforms the iconic "Choli Ke Peeche" with his mesmerizing vocals and unique lyrical flair. His rendition adds a contemporary twist to the song, making it fresh yet nostalgic.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sizzling Presence: Kareena lights up the video with her glamorous look and effortless dance moves, directed by Farah Khan. Her performance is not just a visual treat but a showcase of her enduring versatility and charm.