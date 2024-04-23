Did Govind Skip Arti Singh's Haldi? Check Out Inside Pics Of The Ceremony

Arti Singh Haldi Ceremony: TV actress Arti Singh's festivities has begun and she seems to be the happiest bride. She took to Instagram to share s slew of snaps of how her Haldi ceremony was. Arti was seen donning the multi-colored lehnga and was dancing with her husband-to-be. The board welcoming the guests in her Haldi ceremony said, "Welcome to the haldi ceremony of Arti." The actress then shared a collage where she was seen dressed up as a bride in one of her daily soaps and in the other photo she was sen dressed up in real life. The actress wrote "Reel to Real." She then shared a bunhc of snaps where the actress was seen donning her best dress and living the moment with her family and fiance. Let's us take an inside look of the ceremony.

GOVINDA SKIPS ARTI SINGH HALDI CEREMONY

Arti Singh took to Instagram story to share the snaps of her Haldi ceremony. Arti was seen posing with her brother Krushna Abhishek who was donning the festive look in Blue colored kurta. Arti enjoyed the most out of the moment with her fiance Dipak Chauhan. In one of the videos, Dipak was seen lifting Arti as they both danced on the songs. Well, who wasn't seen in the function was Govinda. Arti claimed before that the renowned actor will be present in her ceremonies, we believe she mean only the wedding function and not pre-wedding festivities.

