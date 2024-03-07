Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab Clocks 4 Years | Sanjay Mishra Calls The Movie An Enriching Experience

Drishyam Films, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment, celebrates the remarkable 4-year journey of the critically acclaimed film "Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab". Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Drishyam Films' "Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab," a poignant tale of perseverance and determination, has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. The films have toured various festivals across the globe such as Festival du film d'Asie du Sud Paris, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Shanghai International Film Festival, as well as the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

"Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab" follows the journey of Sudheer, portrayed by the versatile Sanjay Mishra, a character navigating the labyrinthine world of Bollywood as an extra artist. Deepak Dobriyal delivers a stellar performance in the supporting role, adding depth to the narrative.

Reflecting on the film's enduring impact, Sanjay Mishra, who played the lead role of Sudheer, said, "A big thanks to Drishyam Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Hardik Mehta for letting me play this wonderful character. Playing Sudheer in 'Kaamyaab' was an enriching experience. It allowed me to delve deep into the psyche of a character grappling with the complexities of the film industry. The response from audiences has been overwhelming, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring Sudheer's story to life."

Director Hardik Mehta, making his directorial feature debut with "Kaamyaab," expressed his gratitude, saying, "Kaamyaab, my first love, my first feature film is the kind of a special film that only out of the box thinkers like Drishyam films can produce and champion. Thus it was no wonder that while being a film about the world of films, a powerhouse like Red Chillies came on board to present and co produce it.

It's been 4 years to the film but to me it still feels like the premiere was yesterday when superstar Shah Rukh khan came and spoke so lovingly about our film. Post the release we have been inundated with so much love where giant filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Shetty all of them invited me and spoke so graciously about the film. I owe my whatever little career I have to - Kaamyaab."

Manish Mundra, the founder of Drishyam Films, emphasized the importance of storytelling, stating, "Kaamyaab is a movie that serves as an authentic tribute to Bollywood, at Drishyam Films, we strive to champion narratives that are both compelling and thought-provoking. 'Kaamyaab' exemplifies our commitment to showcasing stories that celebrate the human spirit and inspire audiences across the globe."