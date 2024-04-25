Heeramandi Screening: Salman Khan's Presence Hinting At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Being Revived?

Heeramandi Screening: One film that everyone was eagerly waiting for was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah which was supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. But, just a few days before the shooting, the superstar opted out of it, and the movie was shelved. SLB went ahead and made Gangubai Kathaiwadi with Alia, and the rest is the history.

Now, multiple times there have been reports of SLB planning to revive Inshallah with other actors. It was even reported that after Salman Khan opted out of it, he had approached Shah Rukh Khan for the movie. However now, once again there's a buzz that Inshallah is being revived and the original cast, Salman and Alia, will star in it.

Last night, there was a special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's Heeramandi organised in Mumbai. It was attended by many big celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. But, of course, the presence of Salman Khan there became the talk of the town.

