Heeramandi Trailer: Who Is Playing What Character In Bhansali's Series? Breaking Down The Ensemble Cast

Heeramandi is the latest buzz in OTT after Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the segment with his magnum opus. The multistarrer series is all set to be released on May 1 on Netflix, and we can't keep calm witnessing the ensemble cast. But are you wondering who is playing what? Let me break it down to you for your ease to follow the series.

Advertisement

Heeramandi: Who Is Playing What Character?

Manisha Koirala- Mallikajaan

Advertisement