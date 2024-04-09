Heeramandi Trailer: Who Is Playing What Character In Bhansali's Series? Breaking Down The Ensemble Cast


Photo Credit: Netflix/Instagram

Heeramandi is the latest buzz in OTT after Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the segment with his magnum opus. The multistarrer series is all set to be released on May 1 on Netflix, and we can't keep calm witnessing the ensemble cast. But are you wondering who is playing what? Let me break it down to you for your ease to follow the series.

Heeramandi: Who Is Playing What Character?

Manisha Koirala- Mallikajaan

Sonakshi Sinha- Fareedan

Aditi Rao Hydari- Bibbojaan

Richa Chadha- Lajjo

Sanjeeda Sheikh- Waheeda

Sharmin Segal Mehta- Alamzeb

Adhyayan Suman- Zoravar

Shekhar Suman- Zulfikar

Taha Shah Badussha- Tajdar

Fardeen Khan- Wali Mohammed

Topics: #heeramandi #sanjay leela bhansali
