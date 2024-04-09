Heeramandi Trailer: Who Is Playing What Character In Bhansali's Series? Breaking Down The Ensemble Cast

Heeramandi is the latest buzz in OTT after Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the segment with his magnum opus. The multistarrer series is all set to be released on May 1 on Netflix, and we can't keep calm witnessing the ensemble cast. But are you wondering who is playing what? Let me break it down to you for your ease to follow the series. Manisha Koirala- Mallikajaan Sonakshi Sinha- Fareedan Aditi Rao Hydari- Bibbojaan Richa Chadha- Lajjo Sanjeeda Sheikh- Waheeda Sharmin Segal Mehta- Alamzeb Adhyayan Suman- Zoravar Shekhar Suman- Zulfikar Taha Shah Badussha- Tajdar Fardeen Khan- Wali Mohammed
Heeramandi: Who Is Playing What Character?
Heeramandi is the latest buzz in OTT after Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the segment with his magnum opus. The multistarrer series is all set to be released on May 1 on Netflix, and we can't keep calm witnessing the ensemble cast. But are you wondering who is playing what? Let me break it down to you for your ease to follow the series.
Manisha Koirala- Mallikajaan
Sonakshi Sinha- Fareedan
Aditi Rao Hydari- Bibbojaan
Richa Chadha- Lajjo
Sanjeeda Sheikh- Waheeda
Sharmin Segal Mehta- Alamzeb
Adhyayan Suman- Zoravar
Shekhar Suman- Zulfikar
Taha Shah Badussha- Tajdar
Fardeen Khan- Wali Mohammed