Here's Why Anil Kapoor Called 12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'David Lean Of Hindi Cinema'

The film '12th Fail' has once again proven its mettle by clinching the 'Best Film Award' at the Critics Choice Awards. The event, filled with glitz and glamour, saw a notable moment when Anil Kapoor, a celebrated actor, took the stage to present the Best Feature Film award. Kapoor, in his speech, lauded Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the director and writer of '12th Fail,' for his enduring passion and creativity in filmmaking, a journey spanning 39 years.

Anil Kapoor's words were not just of praise but also of deep admiration for his friend, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He remarked, "The maverick, the crazy, the mad man- Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Sir, you don't know how happy I am to give you this award, because seriously you deserve it. I love you my friend. We've been friends since 40 years now and you've not changed. Even You look as young as me na!!" This heartwarming exchange highlighted the close bond and mutual respect between the two veterans of Indian cinema.

In response, Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his gratitude and shared a poignant message about the importance of recognizing quality cinema in the country. He emphasized the necessity for good writers and better recognition for deserving films, hinting at the broader landscape of Indian cinema and its evolving dynamics.