How Did Soundarya Jagadish Die? Here's SHOCKING Reason That Led Kannada Producer To Depression

Soundarya Jagadish Death Reason: Fames Businessman and Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish was found dead on Sunday morning. The reports claim that police was informed about 'Sandalwood' producer Soundarya's death at around 9.40 am. Sadly, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The producer's body was then taken by his family members. When the confirmation of his death surfaced the internet, fans have been speculating what exactly was the reason behind the sudden demise. Many believes that the producer died by suicide, while a few blames the death reason on depression claiming that his mother-in-law passing away affected him adversely. Now that the investigation of his death is in process, let us explore the death reason.

HOW DID SOUNDARYA JAGADISH DIE?

Reportedly, Soundarya died by alleged suicide. PTI reports police saying that the Kannada producer was "under medication for stress" and the death followed by an alleged suicide attempt. As per the reports, the 55-year-old killed himself at around 4 am on Sunday while he was at his Mahalakshmi Layout resident in Bengaluru. Even though the family claims the reason o death to be cardiac arrest but a close friend reveals the truth.

