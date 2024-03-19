Hrithik Roshan Undergoes Martial Arts Training And Learns To Fight With A Japanese Katana

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all geared up to reprise his character of Agent Kabir in the Blockbuster YRF franchise film War 2. In order to deliver a stylized action scene, Hrithik Roshan has been undergoing martial arts training to perform hand-to-hand combat along with a thrilling Katana sword fight sequence.

In addition to this, Hrithik has undertaken a physical transformation to mould himself in Kabir's silhouette.

Hrithik has been training for weeks in between shooting for the film. The actor has alotted nearly 100 days of filming for the project.

Known to master finer nuances of each of his onscreen characters, Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned to showcase Kabir in a deadlier avatar.

The second installment of the spy actioner promises an edgier premise under the direction of Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Actor Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji.