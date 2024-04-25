Ileana D'Cruz Puts An End To Her Wedding Speculation; Reveals If She Is ACTUALLY Married To Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz Puts An End To Her Wedding Speculation: Ileana D'Cruz's personal life has always been under wraps. The actress is one of the few people in Bollywood who like to stay mum about her love life. Although her relationship with US-based Michael Dolan is not new to her fans, the actress has not revealed the status of their relationship yet until in a recent interview. After much speculation, the actress finally revealed whether she is married to Michael or not.

Ileana D'Cruz Reveals If She Is ACTUALLY Married To Michael Dolan

Although Ileana D'Cruz remained mummed about her relationship, in a recent interview, she got emotional when asked about her personal life with Michael Dolan. Hinting that she is already married to him, "Married life is going beautifully. It's really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day," she said.

