Cannes: Indian Influencers Who Graced The Red Carpet Last Year; From Kusha Kapila To Ranveer Allahbadia

Indian Influencers At Cannes: In the past couple of years, digital creators and influencers have been dominating the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Last year, multiple Indian influencers and content creators made their presence felt at the Cannes red carpet with their glamorous avatar and creativity, adding an Indian charm to the event. They garnered a lot of attention with their hatke looks, cultural fashion blended with global trends.

Indian Influencers Who Graced Cannes 2023 Red Carpet:

Ahead of the much-awaited Festival de Cannes this year, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the iconic fashion moments of Indian content creators/influencers at Cannes 2023. Have a look -

1) Kusha Kapila

Actor-digital content creator Kusha Kapila, who appeared in Bollywood films like Sukhee and Thank You For Coming among others, made her dazzling debut at Cannes 2023 in a black sequinned off-shoulder gown by Rahul Mishra.

