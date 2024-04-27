Inshallah: Should Sanjay Leela Bhansali Revive His Film With Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt? Fans Vote

Inshallah: A couple of days ago, a grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi took place in Mumbai. Many celebs attended the premiere, but the one actor who got all the limelight was Salman Khan. In 2019, it was announced that Salman and SLB will be teaming up for a movie titled Inshallah and it will star Alia Bhatt as the female lead. But, Salman opted out of the film, and reportedly, the reason was that the filmmaker and the actor had some creative differences.

Advertisement

However, Salman's presence at the Heeramandi screening started the speculations that maybe SLB is reviving Inshallah with the actor. Now, Filmibeat did a poll on Twitter and asked netizens whether the filmmaker should revive the movie or not.

We gave three options to people, 'Yes Of Course', 'No Please', and 'Yes, but with other actor'. The poll results are out, and clearly, fans are looking forward to Inshallah because 'Yes Of coruse' has got 77.4% of votes.

Advertisement