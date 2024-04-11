Nora Fatehi’s Shocking Statement On B-Town Couples Will Make You Question Celeb Romance: Why Suicidal…

Nora Fatehi, the Moroccan beauty of Bollywood recently graced the podcast of Ranveer Allahbadia. However, the episode went viral for more than one reason. Without taking any names, the actress could be heard dissing Bollywood celebrities and the romance between some of them who are 'calculative' with their love life just to 'stay relevant'.

Nora Fatehi Bashed Bollywood Couples For Getting Married 'Without Being In Love'

Without taking any names, Nora said, "Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me... that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout."

