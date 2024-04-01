Is Arti Singh Engaged? Bigg Boss 13 Star's Recent Post Flaunting A Diamond Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours

BIG BOSS 13 STAR ARTI SINGH FLAUNTS ENGAGEMENT RING IN RED SAREE

Prior to sharing her photo on Instagram, Arti Singh took to her story, offering a peek at her beautifully decorated house from the balcony. She captioned the picture with "New beginnings." Later, the TV actress posted a photo of herself adorned in a designer red saree, captioned with "Laal ishq." With gajra in her hair, Arti Singh proudly displayed her golden jewelry and several rings on her fingers. Playfully remarking on the decorative flowers, the TV actor subtly revealed the first glimpse of her engagement ring.

Advertisement

The purported engagement ring featured a large round-shaped diamond atop a golden band. As Arti Singh uploaded the post, congratulations followed with a user commenting, "Awww such a beautiful moment ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations." Another claimed, "congratulations dear."

Brother Krushna extended his gratitude, saying to his siter, "Kya baat kya baat kya baat (with a black heart)." On the other hand, sister-in-Law Kashmera Shah commented, "Beautiful. Finally you have got your dream." Arti replied to this, "can't wait to show u," hinting that she is indeed talking about the engagement ring.

Advertisement

WHO IS ARTI SINGH'S FIANCE DIPAK CHAUHAN?

Amidst the buzz surrounding Arti Singh's engagement, fans are curious about her fiance, Dipak Chauhan. Aarti made her first-ever social media post about her boyfriend on Valentine's Day, February 14th. Expressing her love poetically, she captioned the post with "Jiska mujhe tha intezar" (with a red heart and a nazar amulet).

Advertisement

Given that Arti had never revealed her fiance's face, this sparked speculation among fans, leaving them pondering about Dipak Chauhan's profession. According to Times Now News, Arti's fiance is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of an event management company. Dipak began his career as a marketing executive and has since flourished in his industry. Reports also mention that he serves as the brand ambassador for a cricket tournament dedicated to raising awareness about road safety, called the Road Safety World Series.

Advertisement

WHEN WILL ARTI SINGH AND DIPAK CHAUHAN GET MARRIED?

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are preparing to exchange vows in the coming months. An inside source said to HT that the couple is currently scouting venues for April and May. The wedding date will be finalized based on the availability of their preferred venue. Arti Singh is opting for a wedding in Mumbai rather than a destination affair.

Advertisement