Is Parineeti Chopra Pregnant? Actress Reveals Truth Amid Constant Pregnancy Rumours

Parineeti Chopra Debunks Pregnancy Rumors: Recently, the internet has been swirling with speculation about Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy. The rumors arose after the actress was spotted continuously sporting baggy clothes at several events. Parineeti was recently seen at Mumbai airport wearing a puffer jacket, leading everyone to believe she was allegedly trying to hide a baby bump. However, the actress took to her Instagram to clear up the rumors. Making fun of the recent speculation about the pregnancy, she posted an Instagram story to clarify whether there is any truth to the rumors.

Is Parineeti Chopra Pegnant?

No! Parineeti is not pregnant, and she has made it loud and clear with her recent Instagram story. Debunking all the rumors, Parineeti wrote in her Instagram story, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy." She then uploaded a laughing emoji, hinting that there is no truth to the pregnancy rumors.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Are Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Planning A Baby?

After being photographed back-to-back in oversized ensembles, Parineeti cleared that she is not pregnant. But, is she planning to start a family with her husband Raghav Chadha? If the reports are to be believed, the answer is no.

Revealing that Parineeti is currently focused on her career and not starting a family, an insider told HT, "At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone's choice of attire can lead to such speculations and intrude on someone's personal life."

The insider claimed that had Parineeti been pregnant, she and Raghav would have surely shared the news with the families, and that hasn't happened. The couple is currently focused on enjoying their married life and spending time building their careers.

