Is Shah Rukh Khan Back As Don? HERE's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movie Update: All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie. After the record-breaking success in 2023 with three back-to-back blockbuster films - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - the 'Badshah of Bollywood' is currently gearing up for his next. While fans eagerly awaiting the official announcement for his upcoming film, we hear that SRK is all set to be back as 'Don'. But it's not what you think...

Shah Rukh Khan's Next Titled - King

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's (of Kahaani, Badla fame) upcoming directorial. Titled 'King', the action-packed thriller will also star SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in a key role. The film will mark SRK's first collaboration with his daughter and her second outing after her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

