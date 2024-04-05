Is This The Reason Why Taapsee Pannu Ditched The Lehenga & Wore A Suit For Her Anand Karaj With Mathias Boe?

Taapsee Pannu is the new bride in the town. The diva married her longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on March 23. It was a hush-hush wedding with the couple's respective families and close friends in attendance. According to media reports, Taapsee and Mathias tied the knot as per Sikh and Christian rituals.

Recently, Taapsee's first video from her wedding celebrations went viral on social media wherein the bride was seen dressed in a heavily embroidered anarkali style short kurti with stylish and embroidered pyjami which she had paired with a traditional embroidered dupatta. On the other hand, Mathias was seen wearing a sherwani which he had paired with a red turban and sehra.

