ISPL 2024 Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Calls Angioplasty Rumours ‘Fake News’ At The Tournament - VIRAL VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan made an appearance at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 finale between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata last night (March 15). The iconic actor sported a white hoodie as he gracefully acknowledged and greeted photographers.

Advertisement

AMITABH BACHCHAN REACTS TO REPORTS OF ANGIOPLASTY

A circulating video on social media captures Amitabh Bachchan leaving the stadium when a member of the crowd inquires about his health. Initially gesturing reassuringly, Bachchan then responds to the query, "How are you? All fine?" with a cheerful gesture and dismissed the inquiry as "fake news." Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

A video captured by paparazzo Viral Bhayani showcased Bachchan's interaction with the media. His emphatic denial seemed in reference to recent rumors surrounding his alleged angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

Accompanied by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, the veteran star rooted for their team, Majhi Mumbai, throughout the match. Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Yesterday, social media platforms were abuzz with concerned fans seeking updates on Bachchan's health. Numerous reports circulated suggesting that the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure, allegedly to address either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

AMITABH BACHCHAN UPCOMING PROJECTS

On the career front, Bachchan was last seen ina special appearance in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath last year and is gearing up for his upcoming project Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film, slated for release on May 9, marks a reunion with his Piku co-star, Deepika Padukone. Prabhas will star opposite Bachchan in this highly anticipated venture.

Advertisement

ISPL 2024 WINNER NAME

As the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 came to an end last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's team Tiigers of Kolkata walked away with the winner's trophy of the first edition of the tournament.