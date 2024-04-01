Jackky Bhagnani And Team Celebrate 13 Years Of FALTU! Is FALTU 2 In The Making?

The popular youth film from 2011 - FALTU which starred Jackky Bhagnani, Angad Bedi, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Puja Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi celebrates its 13th Anniversary today. The film directed by Remo D'souza saw a huge craze amongst youngsters, especially for its song. Now as it clocks in 13 years, Jackky Bhagnani and the cast revisit some amazing memories from the film.

Talking about 13 years of FALTU, Jackky Bhagnani says, "It is where it all began for me, in one word dream come true. We were students, not actors who were acting as students. We used to laugh and play. We were all Faltus and it is actually after the film that people told us we were not."

Puja Gupta also heaped praises on producer Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment. She said, "I learned here how well Vashu sir spoils their actors. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this in Mauritius and Goa."

Remo D'Souza, Angad Bedi, and Chandan also spoke fondly about the film. And while the video gave some serious nostalgia to fans, many also started asking if a sequel is on the cards.

