Janhvi Kapoor's Special Gesture For Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya During Maidaan Screening Leaves Fans In Awe

Janhvi Kapoor Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya: Janhvi Kapoor hits headlines again over her personal life. Rumours of the actress dating Shikhar Pahariya have been doing rounds for quite a while now. And now, Janhvi's special gesture for her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya have left fans in awe. From temple visits to attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, social media PDAs, vacaying together, the rumoured couple has subtly confirmed their romantic relationship. Recently, Janhvi dropped a major hint about her relationship status and it is giving us couple goals.

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Official

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor attented Maidaan screening, co-produced by her father Boney Kapoor, in style. The actress wore a sultry off-white flared pants, matching top and a pair of heels. While Janhvi exuded boss lady vibes in her stunning ensemble, it was diamond-studded necklace that caught our attention. Well, it wasn't just any other diamond necklace. The necklace had her beau's name Shikhar written on it. It read, "Shikhu", as Janhvi lovingly calls him.

