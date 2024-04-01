Jaya Bachchan Gave The Best Compliment To Younger Generation On Navya Nanda's 'What The Hell Navya'

In the previous episode of What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan expressed her fondness for the younger generation and how she loves interacting with them. the trio of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan discuss about age vs experience.

On the Vodcast, The women of the Bachchan family Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan delved into the clash between age and experience, and its consequences. They discussed the conflict and effects of age and experience. They talked about how, despite their important contributions, younger people are sometimes singled out by older people for their alleged lack of experience. Jaya was firm in her support of the younger generation during the discussion.

Talking about people from her generation, Navya said, "My generation is into so many things, We throw ourselves into everything. Like I do a hundred things and a lot of people are like do slowly slowly, but I feel like there is so much I want to say and do and fix but I don't have enough time to do it."

Jaya Bachchan echoed Navya Naveli's sentiments, remarking, "I identify with it 100 percent. I was like this. I wanted to do so much. The best compliment I can give to the younger generation is - I love my friends, I enjoy spending time with them but I enjoy spending time with the younger generation a lot more. I love sitting and listening to them and I love seeing them interact. It's very stimulating for me."

