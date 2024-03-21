Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Navya Nanda Naveli Reveal How Bachchan Family Bonds Over Meals- WATCH Video

In the recent episode of "What the Hell Navya," the trio, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Nanda opened up about their family ritual of eating together. Navya revealed that one of the family's traditions is having their meals together.

Navya highlights the importance of this practice in today's fast-paced world. She expressed pride in their family's commitment to dining together. Shweta Bachchan also talked about the bonding moments shared over meals, particularly during her children's younger years.

She remembered how these mealtime conversations were a precious opportunity for catching up and sharing stories from the day, "My favorite time was having lunch dinner at the dining table. That's when I would chat with you and you guys would chat with me the most and tell me all your stories from the day and what you did etc", she stated.

The episode highlights the importance of simple yet meaningful family traditions in maintaining strong bonds amidst life's hustle and bustle. What The Hell Navya is hosted by Navya Nanda. The YouTube show has returned with its second season. It features Navya, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Link to the episode: