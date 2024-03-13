Josh: Elevating Creators' Concert Experience Through Mirchi Fan Fest Collaboration!

Josh is one of the most popular short video making app in India which has given a platform to several creators across genres and enjoys a strong position in the market. It enjoys a lot of popularity and has become the shot of fame for several creators along with being a source of entertainment for the users.

Advertisement

Besides, Josh is also known for several successful collaborations as well. This includes its recent collaboration with Radio Mirchi Bangla for its much talked about music concert Mirchi Fan Fest. The concert took place on March 9 at Nicco Park in Kolkata and saw performances by legendary music bands like Euphoria (Palash Sen), Bangla rock band Fossils and Bollywood artists Parmesh Verma and Raj Burman.

Advertisement