Juhi Chawla Doesn’t Like To Watch KKR Matches With Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s WHY

Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's friendship goes way beyond just being co-stars. From successful on-screen collaborations to their partnership as KKR co-owners, the Darr duo shares decades-long friendship. The duo owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kolkata Knight Riders and it's a dream for any fan to watch a KKR match with SRK. However, the Darr actress reveals that she doesn't like to watch KKR matches with Khan. Read to know why...

Juhi Chawla On Watching KKR Matches With Shah Rukh Khan:

The ongoing IPL season is giving us some of the best thrilling matches. Last night, it was delightful to see Shah Rukh Khan smiling and cheering for his team as they won against Delhi Capitals.

