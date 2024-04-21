Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama Leaves Internet In Awe: Fan Says Goosebumps

Amitabh Bachchan Character In Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, is one of the highly-anticipated releases of this year. Amid all the buzz, the makers have finally revealed the character deets of Amitabh Bachchan in this sci-fi actioner with a new intriguing video. On Sunday (April 21), the makers dropped the new video ft Big B exclusively on Star Sports at 7:15 pm and it went viral in no time.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast & Plot Deets:

Set in a futuristic fictional called Kashi, Kalki 2898 AD boasts a power-packed ensemble of big names from the film industry, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

