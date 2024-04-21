Kalki 2898 AD Budget: Prabhas Starrer Is Most EXPENSIVE Indian Film; Costs More Than Salaar & Bahubali 2

Kalki 2898 AD Budget: All eyes are on the much-awaited Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD and rightfully so! Even before the official announcement, the sci-fi actioner managed to grab headlines every now and then. The entire film industry is currently buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Prabhas film. Given the star-studded cast, pan-India appeal, state-of-the-art VFX and CGI effects, Kalki 2898 AD - directed by Nag Ashwin - promises to be grand cinematic exprience. And now, we hear that this sci-fi actioner has become the most expensive Indian film ever made till now. Read on...

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD Cast & Plot Deets

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi extravaganza that boasts a power-packed ensemble, including big stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead. Kamal Haasan reportedly plays the role of teh villain in this film.

Advertisement