Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas’ Film To Have An Animated Prelude On OTT Before Theatrical Release

Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD is getting bigger and better with each passing day. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming sci-fi dystopian action thriller is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of this year. The movie boasts an ensemble cast consisting of some of the biggest stars of our country. Besides Prabhas, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles.

Given the hype around the upcoming pan-India flick, the makers have decided to treat fans with a special animated version of Kalk 2898 AD.

