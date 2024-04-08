Kangana Ranaut Addresses 'Shameful' Rumors Regarding Beef Consumption: I'm A Proud Hindu...

Kangana Ranaut recently addressed the controversy surrounding her dietary choices, specifically the rumors about her consuming beef. The Bollywood actress, who has ventured into politics, firmly denied these claims on her Instagram Stories. Labeling them as 'shameful' and 'baseless,' Kangana stressed her long-standing promotion of a yogic and Ayurvedic lifestyle. "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat," she asserted, emphasizing her commitment to Hindu values.

The rumors were ignited by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's allegations, suggesting Kangana had previously expressed her preference for beef on social media. In response, Kangana not only refuted these claims but also highlighted her dedication to her Hindu faith. "My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," she stated, seeking to clear her name from the controversy.

