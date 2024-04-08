Kangana Ranaut Buys Her Second Swanky Mercedes Maybach After Joining Politics, Can You Guess The Price?

Kangana Ranaut has always been one of the most controversial Bollywood actresses in the industry. From aggressively commenting on Bollywood nepotism to passing opinions on political matters, the actress has always made headlines for more than one reason. Recently, the actress joined politics supporting the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party and will be contesting elections from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut Buys A New Car Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted flaunting her swanky new Mercedes Maybach. She was spotted donning a white dress which matched the color of her dreamy white new car. Kangana was clicked by paparazzi as she came out of a salon wearing a pair of black goggles. Take a look at the video:

